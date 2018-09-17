Downtown sinkhole should be fixed by Wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews hope to have a massive sinkhole in downtown Terre Haute filled in and repaired by Wednesday.

A three to five-foot hole in sewage pipes caused it.

A city fire truck was driving over the area.

LINK | 'WE WERE ASTOUNDED...' DAMAGE FROM THE MASSIVE SINKHOLE IS STILL BEING ASSESSED

That's when the sinkhole appeared.

The Terre Haute Fire Department's chief mechanic said the back end of the truck caught the edge of the sinkhole...and then bounced back out onto the road.