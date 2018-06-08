Downtown Vincennes receives money to update facades

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - On an average day, it can be a little hard to find a parking spot in downtown Vincennes. But it hasn't always been that way.

Dr. Brad Keller explains, "You know we've seen downtown go through some ups and downs. It's been full where you couldn't open an office. Then there's been multiple ones empty. We're on an upswing right now."

Dr. Brad Keller has had a business on Main Street since 1984.

Keller says, "We've always been here on Main Street ever since we've opened, ever since I got out of school."

Since then Keller's business has helped support the local economy. Now the city looks to repay that favor.

Mayor Joe Yochum says, "We've got nine property owners downtown that are investing their money. Their twenty percent match for this grant to improve the facades."

The grant was awarded by the state to the city to the tune of $500,000. The nine properties put up 20% of the bill and the grant covers the remaining 80%.

Keller's building is one of the grant recipients.

Keller says, "Instead of just repainting the building it allows us to replace the windows and redo some of the rotten wood and tuck point the bricks. So just do a whole facelift."

A project that Keller hopes will help him keep the doors open for years to come.

Keller says, "I mean it's not only going to make the building look nicer but it's going to restore it and make it last longer. We're happy being downtown. We want to stay downtown."