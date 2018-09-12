Downtown Terre Haute set to host Blues at the Crossroads

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Preparations are underway for a festival aimed at celebrating music and the arts will start this week.

Downtown Terre Haute will transform into a stage for Blues at the Crossroads on Friday.

The event showcases live musicians...all while highlighting their love for the arts.

Organizer Connie Wrin told us the two-day event brings in about 8,000 people.

Money goes to helping local students further their passion for music.

"I started music is key with Community School of the Arts," Wrin said. "We provide guitars and a year's worth of music lessons for kids who are part of the reduced lunch program at the school corporation."

"Just being here in Terre Haute temporarily...I feel like there's a lot of areas we can improve on and one of those in the arts and education within schools. So, it's cool that the community is putting on an event to bring that out within the community." ISU student Maddie Strelec told us.

Streets will close Friday morning at 7:00 for set-up.

Parking will be unavailable on Wabash Avenue between 6th and 8th Streets and 7th Street between Cherry and Ohio.