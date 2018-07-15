Downtown Brazil could get a face lift

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Office of Community and Rural affairs is giving out a federal grant to one lucky city. Brazil Indiana has its hat in the ring.

So do many other cities.

"It's a point system. Right now I think we have a lot of points helping us," said Brian Wyndham, Mayor of Brazil. "I think we can be a competitor and hopefully we stand a good chance of receiving the funding."

The grant is worth $412,928. It's strictly for rebuilding the facade of buildings.

The main goal for these improvements is to bring people downtown.

"By being more attractive, let's face it, the more curb appeal you have the more you can grow to that entity," The Mayor said. "So there's a lot of benefits for getting that change."

Brazil has been going through a lot of changes already.

"I think it's exciting for Brazil," Robert Hostetler, a local business owner said. "The fact that we just had highway 40 redone and we sort of have the momentum there to restore Brazil."

Hostetler and his family own the drug store and soda shop on the corner. It's surrounded by three of the buildings in the running to get this facelift.

"It all helps. Anytime you have a neighbor that does something to their yard, it makes a difference." Hostetler said. "Anytime somebody does something to downtown, positive or negative will make a difference."

They want people to see the more historic parts of downtown Brazil.

"Brazils city resides on the national road which is very historic in itself," Hostetler said. "So, people traveling the historic road wanting to see historical things would be tempted to stop by if they see nice buildings."

If Brazil gets the grant it will be used along with $103,232 from a local match, along with $81,832 from the owners of the six businesses.

The city will find out if they won the grant or not on August, 16th.

Until then businesses all throughout downtown will continue to work on renovations inside, hoping to be able to match the outside if they get the grant.