Down to 11: The search for a new superintendent has been narrowed down

The Vigo County School Board is a step closer to choosing the next superintendent of the school corporation.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 10:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 10:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - The Vigo County School Board is a step closer to choosing the next superintendent of the school corporation.

On Tuesday, the selection committee met in an executive session.

The purpose was to get information about and then interview prospective employees.

The board has narrowed it down to 11 candidates for the positions.

The school corporation expects to have a new superintendent hired by the end of May.

Those who oversee the process spoke with News 10.

They told us the committee is now in the confidential portion of the process.

