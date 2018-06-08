Double the beds and do it now: Results come in from new jail study

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Results of a new jail study were released on Thursday night and the message was "get moving."

The study says Vigo County needs to double the number of beds and they need to start building it as soon as possible.

We've told you before that Vigo County faces several lawsuits regarding bad conditions at the jail.

A federal judge has ordered county leaders to fix those conditions.

Community outcry has been against what some are calling a mega-jail, a much larger facility that will cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

"I'd like to see a reasonably sized jail that's not going to bankrupt the county," Mike Gordon, from Citizens for a Better Government said.

Dr. Kenneth Ray is with RJS Services.

He was hired as a neutral party to study how many beds are needed for inmates over a 30-year period.

The findings released to the public on Thursday evening show a need for nearly double the capacity.

"We forecasted at this point...462 beds are needed through 2050," Dr. Ray said.

The number 462 is very similar to the 500 beds recommended in the first jail study by the county.

Right now, the jail has 268 beds.

Dr. Ray also warns...time is money.

He says the cost of construction has already gone up $2 million.

"We've got to get something started one way or another. You know, we've pushed this federal case and state...we've pushed that envelope about as far as we can push it," Commission President Judy Anderson said.

Anderson added she is glad to have both studies to help make a final decision.

She's hoping the county council will call a special meeting next month and get this on the agenda to move forward.