Clear

Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

Flu activity tends to pick up this time of year and experts want you to get vaccinated.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 3:42 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Flu activity tends to pick up this time of year and experts want you to get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports last flu season was the deadliest in at least four decades. The CDC estimates 80-thousand people died of the flu and flu related complications last season. Experts blame the deaths on a bad strain and fewer people getting vaccinated.

Courtney Beardsley is a pharmacist at JR Pharmacy in Terre Haute. She says any flu vaccine is better than none. She explains not everyone is well informed and there are some serious misconceptions regarding the flu vaccine.

"I think the biggest one is: can I get the flu from the flu vaccine, and you cannot. Sometimes you'll have some injection site reaction but you can't get the flu from the vaccine."

Others question if the vaccine even makes a difference.

Beardsley says, "It makes a big difference. It's forty to sixty percent effective depending on the year."

She says your vaccination can also help others.

"By you being vaccinated, you won't contract that strain of the flu, then you wouldn't be able to pass it along to someone who wasn't vaccinated so there's definitely a lot of benefit to it."

It takes two weeks for antibodies to fully develop after you are vaccinated, then you're good for six months.

Willard V. Eley, Jr. says he gets a flu shot every year.

"If you get immunized and you go through the inoculations it builds your immune system up and keeps you from getting sick."

Another misconception is pregnant women should not get vaccinated. Beardsley says this is not true and pregnant women should absolutely be vaccinated for their health and the health of their baby.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homemade Apple Dumplings and Bazaar

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Couple rescues California family from burning car

Image

Parent fight ends in shooting outside Texas football game

Image

A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly nigh

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game