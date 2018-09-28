Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Flu activity tends to pick up this time of year and experts want you to get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports last flu season was the deadliest in at least four decades. The CDC estimates 80-thousand people died of the flu and flu related complications last season. Experts blame the deaths on a bad strain and fewer people getting vaccinated.

Courtney Beardsley is a pharmacist at JR Pharmacy in Terre Haute. She says any flu vaccine is better than none. She explains not everyone is well informed and there are some serious misconceptions regarding the flu vaccine.

"I think the biggest one is: can I get the flu from the flu vaccine, and you cannot. Sometimes you'll have some injection site reaction but you can't get the flu from the vaccine."

Others question if the vaccine even makes a difference.

Beardsley says, "It makes a big difference. It's forty to sixty percent effective depending on the year."

She says your vaccination can also help others.

"By you being vaccinated, you won't contract that strain of the flu, then you wouldn't be able to pass it along to someone who wasn't vaccinated so there's definitely a lot of benefit to it."

It takes two weeks for antibodies to fully develop after you are vaccinated, then you're good for six months.

Willard V. Eley, Jr. says he gets a flu shot every year.

"If you get immunized and you go through the inoculations it builds your immune system up and keeps you from getting sick."

Another misconception is pregnant women should not get vaccinated. Beardsley says this is not true and pregnant women should absolutely be vaccinated for their health and the health of their baby.