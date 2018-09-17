Clear

Donnelly among those calling for Kavanaugh vote delay

Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly says a planned vote should be postponed on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, until Congress has time to review recent sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 2:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly says a planned vote should be postponed on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, until Congress has time to review recent sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

The Senate Judiciary committee was set for a Thursday vote.

A woman came forward over the weekend to say Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. Since then, Republicans and Democrats have called for more time to review the claims made by the woman, Christine Blasey Ford.

Donnelly said in a statement Monday that the allegations are “serious” and merit further review.

The vulnerable Democrat is up for re-election this year. The campaign for his Republican rival, Mike Braun, did not respond to a request for comment on his support for Kavanaugh.

