TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You wouldn't know it by looking at or listening to Taylor Hitson that he received a medical discharged from the United States Marine Corps just a few years ago.

"The reason I got out of service is because I'm unable to climb stairs or run or perform other physical tasks," Taylor said. An injury during his service landed him an honorable discharge in 2014. Since that time, Taylor's had 16 surgeries. Yet, when asked about a new VA clinic coming to Terre Haute, Taylor focused on older veterans, folks he says face bigger challenges.

"For those who are older or who have less physical abilities, it's very difficult for them to have this obstacle in their lives in the form of the VA, and it would benefit them entirely to have it closer to home," Taylor said.

Right now, Terre Haute is home to a 7000 square foot outpatient facility behind Honey Creek Mall. The VA says the clinic serves abuot 4000. Plans are to put together a 67,000 square foot facility in Terre Haute that would serve at least 6000 veterans.

"For me, I want to do it with the highest quality and as quickly as we can so we can provide immediate service to our vets," Senator Joe Donnelly told News 10.

It's news Taylor and area veterans welcome.

"Location is everything," Taylor said. "The readiness of each service provided to our veterans is entirely dependent on how close they are to that veteran."