Donations pour in to support Casey dance studio

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Donations are pouring in to support a local dance team after their studio was ravaged by fire.

Scroll for more content...

A late November blaze destroyed Studio III Dance and Tumbling Academy in Casey, Illinois. It displaced nearly eighty girls as they prepared for upcoming competitions.

Since then, team parents have hosted a variety of fundraisers in an effort to replace equipment and uniforms.

According to organizers, the team raised more than $1,200 from a chili supper fundraiser earlier this week. The team sold twelve thousand cookies bringing in more than a thousand dollars and they continue to sell shirts and hoodies bringing in $900 so far.

Dance Coach Samantha Fisher is still working to secure a permanent location for practice but parents say the girls are still working on their moves in two temporary locations.

Coach Sam has ordered new uniforms.

The cheer team competes at the end of February and the dance team competes at the end of March.

For more information about the team and how you can help, click here.