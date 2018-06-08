Clear

Donation will help provide emergency services to families

One Sullivan, Indiana agency received a helping hand today.

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 10:35 PM
Posted By: Shaleena Barker

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Salvation Army received a big donation on Thursday.

It's all thanks to 100 Women Who Care in Sullivan.

The organization donated $6,500.

The Salvation Army will use the money for several different programs.

They include providing emergency financial services to families, buying back to school supplies for children, and buying warm clothing and winter coats when cold weather sets in.

Organizers say the money will be a huge help.

