Donation will help Catholic Charities with nearly 60,000 meals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities of Terre Haute received some extra funding from the State of Indiana.

For the past decade, the State Department of Agriculture has given Catholic Charities a sizable gift to purchase food.

This year is no different.

$14,000 was donated to the non-for-profit.

All of the food will be purchased within the state.

Officials say the donation equals nearly 60,000 meals.