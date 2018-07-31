Donation will help Catholic Charities with nearly 60,000 meals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities of Terre Haute received some extra funding from the State of Indiana.
For the past decade, the State Department of Agriculture has given Catholic Charities a sizable gift to purchase food.
This year is no different.
$14,000 was donated to the non-for-profit.
All of the food will be purchased within the state.
Officials say the donation equals nearly 60,000 meals.
