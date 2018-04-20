Clear

Donation for Sheriff's Youth Ranch in Clay County comes from an unlikely source

The money will be used to buy and install exterior lighting on the ranch located just off of State Road 59 in Brazil.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 3:06 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 3:06 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Unlikely sources are making a local youth ranch a reality.

Scroll for more content...

Inmates at Indiana state prisons have raised $2,5000 for a new Sheriff's Youth Ranch.

This money will be used to buy and install exterior lighting on the ranch located just off of State Road 59 in Brazil.

Some of those donations came from offenders at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle.

They made quilts that were sold at community fundraisers.

The ranch is currently under construction.

If you would like to get involved, click here.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Sunny and warmer; a nice weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It