Donation for Sheriff's Youth Ranch in Clay County comes from an unlikely source

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Unlikely sources are making a local youth ranch a reality.

Inmates at Indiana state prisons have raised $2,5000 for a new Sheriff's Youth Ranch.

This money will be used to buy and install exterior lighting on the ranch located just off of State Road 59 in Brazil.

Some of those donations came from offenders at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle.

They made quilts that were sold at community fundraisers.

The ranch is currently under construction.

