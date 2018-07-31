Donate blood, receive an Amazon gift card

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross needs donors.
The nation is facing an emergency shortage, and all blood types are needed.
The Red Cross is hoping to lure donors by offering gift cards between now and August 30th.
If you give blood or platelets, the Red Cross will email you a $5 Amazon gift card.
For more details, click here.
