Donate blood, and help support fallen officers

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll have a chance to honor fallen police officers with a blood drive in Clinton, Indiana.

It is the Annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive in Clinton.

It's sponsored by the Parke-Vermillion Fraternal Order of Police.

The 'bloodmobile' will be at Advanced Auto Parts in Clinton.

They will be there from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

To learn more, click here.