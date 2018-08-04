Donate blood, and help support fallen officers

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll have a chance to honor fallen police officers with a blood drive in Clinton, Indiana.
It is the Annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive in Clinton.
It's sponsored by the Parke-Vermillion Fraternal Order of Police.
The 'bloodmobile' will be at Advanced Auto Parts in Clinton.
They will be there from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
To learn more, click here.
