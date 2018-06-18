Don Smith auction underway after months of planning

RILEY, Ind. (WTHI)- Many turned out Saturday and Sunday for the Don Smith auction. No cars were auctioned off this weekend, but that didn't stop those like Troy Hendricks who knew Smith from coming out to bid on his collection.

"Yeah, there’s an item or two that kind of mean something and showing some interest in. A lot of neat things here you would never see anywhere else," said Hendricks.

Hendricks may have only been interested in a few items up for bid but overall there are over 6,000 individual lots up for sale.

An alarming number of items that Norm Gallivan and his team have been preparing. Gallivan is the president of Gallivan Auctioneers and Appraisers.

"It ranks among the largest but certainly it has more items than any other auction that we've done," said Gallivan.

It took nearly five months for Gallivan auctioning to catalog and set up all of Smiths possessions. All preparing for the big day.

It’s been a long effort, but giving friends of Smith a chance to buy some of his prized possessions means the world to Gallivan.

"Especially people who knew Don, if they can take a piece of his collection I think it would be a great memento of this experience," said Gallivan.

As for Hendricks, whether he walks away empty handed or not. It's an experience that he will never forget.

"People meant a lot to him. I’m just glad I got the chance to see it and come out to be a part of it," said Hendricks.

Next Saturday is when people from all over will be looking at Terre Haute. That's as Gallivan will be auctioning off 170 vehicles.

Those vehicles range from race cars to historic muscle cars. If you would like more information on the auction, follow the link to Gallivan’s website here.