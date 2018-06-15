Don Smith auction kicks off Saturday, here's what you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Organizers are calling it the auction of the year, and it is happening right here in the Wabash Valley.

Don Smith was a prominent figure in Terre Haute who died last year.

He was an avid ar collector and racing enthusiast.

Saturday will kick off the first of multiple live auctions.

People will have the chance to bid on 240 firearms and 200 lots of sporting and hunting collectibles.

Then, in the coming events, cars from Smith's extensive collection will be up for bidding.

Event organizers say this is a very unique event.

They expect it will draw people from all over the world.

The auction site is located at 6701 East Harland Drive, however, there is no parking available on site.

You can catch a shuttle to the auction site at the Terre Haute Regional Airport starting at 7:30 on Saturday.