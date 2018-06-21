Domestic dispute turns into fatal stabbing

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 continues to learn new information about a Parke County stabbing.

Scroll for more content...

One person died in connection to this case. Police said it all began as a domestic dispute involving the victim, his estranged wife, and the suspect.

That suspect is Dana Harris of Rockville. Police said he's a friend of the wife.

The Rockville Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home with all three present. After, police said the victim left the home.

According to authorities, he returned the next day and that's when the stabbing occurred.

Harris faces several charges. They include reckless homicide and aggravated battery.