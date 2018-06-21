PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 continues to learn new information about a Parke County stabbing.
Scroll for more content...
One person died in connection to this case. Police said it all began as a domestic dispute involving the victim, his estranged wife, and the suspect.
That suspect is Dana Harris of Rockville. Police said he's a friend of the wife.
The Rockville Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home with all three present. After, police said the victim left the home.
According to authorities, he returned the next day and that's when the stabbing occurred.
Harris faces several charges. They include reckless homicide and aggravated battery.
Related Content
- Domestic dispute turns into fatal stabbing
- Fatal stabbing followed by hit and run at Queens hookah lounge
- Heather Locklear arrested for alleged domestic violence
- Trump disputes newspaper quote attributed to him on North Korea
- Disputed GOP-Nunes memo released with Trump's approval
- Drug companies want Supreme Court to take eye drop dispute
- Trump calls off Eagles visit over anthem dispute
- Council on Domestic Abuse reveals location of emergency shelter
- West Terre Haute Police Officer arrested on domestic battery charge
- Vincennes domestic abuse shelter expanding to help those in need