Domestic dispute turns into fatal stabbing

Harris faces several charges. They include reckless homicide and aggravated battery.

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 11:02 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 11:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 continues to learn new information about a Parke County stabbing.

One person died in connection to this case. Police said it all began as a domestic dispute involving the victim, his estranged wife, and the suspect.

That suspect is Dana Harris of Rockville. Police said he's a friend of the wife.

The Rockville Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home with all three present. After, police said the victim left the home.

According to authorities, he returned the next day and that's when the stabbing occurred.

