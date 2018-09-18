Dog that suffered severe burns in Monday afternoon fire has died

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details just one day after a northern Vigo County house fire.

Late Monday afternoon, firefighters rescued three dogs from a home on Betty Jean Lane.

Two dogs suffered from smoke inhalation, while a third suffered severe burns.

News 10 has learned the dog that was burnt has died.

No one else was home at the time of the fire.

The homeowner told News 10 substantial damage was done to the house.

Officials told the homeowner, wiring to the dryer outlet caused the fire.