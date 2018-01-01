wx_icon Terre Haute 55°

Documentary featuring Eva Kor debuts in April, here's how you can go

A local Holocaust survivor is the subject of a new documentary, and you can attend the film's premiere.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2018 7:07 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2018 7:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Holocaust survivor is the subject of a new documentary, and you can attend the film's premiere.

The documentary is called "Eva" and it's about the life of Eva Kor.

The film tells her journey.

It includes details from her childhood and the Nazi death camp.

It also follows her path to being a voice of forgiveness in the world.

The premier is set for April 5th at 6:30 p.m. at the Butler Arts Center in Indianapolis.

You can buy tickets right here.

