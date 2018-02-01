Do you have the flu? Local church wants you to stay home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Stay at home if you have the flu, and don't risk infecting others.

It's a message you've heard before...and now, a local church is getting involved.

We stopped by Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Terre Haute.

They received a letter from the Archdiocese.

It says to take extra steps to try to help stop the spread of germs.

The letter also encourages people to sit out on church service if there's a chance they'll get others sick.

"After mass one weekend recently, I said exercise judgment, God is not going to be mad at you if you can't make it to church...and sickness is a good reason to stay home," Father Martin Day said.

The church is also taking extra hygiene steps when doing communion.