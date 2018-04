TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Election Day is May 8th for the Indiana Primary.

One race, in particular, has quite a few people trying to get your vote.

We're talking about the District 43 State Representative race.

On Thursday, the candidates took part in a forum at the Indiana Theatre.

Five people are vying for the Democratic spot and two for the Republican spot.

Clyde Kersey held the position for 22-years.

He's retiring effective November.

Early voting is underway now.