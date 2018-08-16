Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's technology never before used in the Midwest but it could help thousands stay safe this weekend at the Terre Haute Air Show.

Vigo County Dispatch is using the new technology inside a mobile command center at the airport. The semi-trailer is on loan from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Rob McMullen is the Vigo County 9-1-1 Director. He explains dispatchers are using new technology to create what is called a "geo-fence."

A full-service public safety provider called INdigital set-up the technology and helped dispatchers test the service in the command center Thursday. Joink is also providing free internet for the system.

McMullen explains, "Any wireless 9-1-1 call that would be placed during the air show from within the grounds, basically the fenced area of the airport, will ring in here to the mobile command center and one of four dispatchers can answer that call."

Anyone outside the geo-fence will still have their emergency calls answered at central dispatch in downtown Terre Haute like normal.

"The whole reason for this is one, to not overburden our dispatchers at central dispatch but to take some of the work off of them, put it out here and we can have a quicker response time."

Jeff Fox with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office says, "Because we've established a separate incident management system here, I think that will handle the burden of the air show and if everything goes well it shouldn't have any impact on local public safety."

Fifty thousand people are expected at the airport for the show and McMullen says most of the calls into the command center will be for traffic and medical problems.

He says, if all goes well, this technology could be used again at other major public events like the Indy 500 and Indiana State Fair.

People in the mobile command center will also be sending out alerts about traffic, weather, and emergencies like missing children. Text THAIRSHOW to 888777 for those updates.