Dispatcher helps after baby is born in the shower

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 8:28 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 11:34 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - One Sullivan County dispatcher says he took mare than just calls for slide-offs Monday. Instead of a car in a ditch, it was a baby in a shower!

911 dispatcher Eric Cox says a man called Friday morning saying his sister had just given birth in the home.

Cox told the family what to do until the ambulance arrived.

He says he was calm in the moment and did what he is trained to do. He made sure the mother was okay and instructed the family to wrap the baby in a blanket to keep him warm.

It was not until later Cox says the surprise set in, "I was expecting another accident and they surprised me with that."

Mom and baby boy were taken to the hospital. They are in good condition.

News 10's Lacey Clifton will have more from the new mom Tuesday on WTHI-TV.

