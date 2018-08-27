ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World will begin paying a starting wage of $15 an hour in less than three years if a new agreement is approved by workers next month.
The company and a coalition of unions reached the tentative deal late Friday after a year of negotiations.
Disney’s unionized workers will vote in early September on the proposal to raise the starting minimum wage from $10 to $15 an hour by 2021.
The deal covers about half of Disney World’s 70,000 workers in metro Orlando.
If approved, it could have a big impact in the theme park mecca since Disney tends to influence what other Orlando tourism businesses pay their workers.
Related Content
- Disney World could start pay at $15 an hour if deal approved
- Aldi set to hold hiring spree, pay starts at over $11 an hour
- Starbucks will start paying employees to volunteer 20 hours a week
- Worker dies in 'industrial accident' at Walt Disney World
- Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal
- Walmart boosts starting pay, closing dozens of Sam’s Clubs
- Disney names new Animation, Pixar chiefs post-Lasseter
- Church helped former priest accused of abuse get Disney job
- 24 hour emergency boil order in Lyford
- Construction company approved to start work on Cook Bridge in Vigo County