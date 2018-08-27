Clear

Diesel Extravaganza has an impact on local economy

Scheid diesel extravaganza happened this weekend. It brought a lot of business for some restaurants in Terre Haute.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 7:21 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Scheid Diesel Extravaganza came and went this weekend. This was the 22nd year for the diesel event.

This weekend the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds was filled with hundreds of diesel truck enthusiasts. People came from all over the country to this event. All of those people made an impact on Terre Hautes economy. 

Jesse Bullock is the general manager at Buffalo Wild Wings in Terre Haute. He said that the event brought in a lot of business for them. 

"From what I heard they let people leave during the event and have a bracelet," Bullock said. "So, we got a lot of sales this year from it. So, it was really good." 

However, that wasn't the case for all the businesses in town. 

"So, I actually worked Saturday night and we were actually a lot slower," Samantha Gibbens, an employee at Azzip Pizza said. "Our business was more dead than usual."

She thinks it could be because of the event.

"People from around Terre Haute tend to stay in during the diesel fest," Gibbens said. "We didn't see a lot of people from out of town in their trucks or anything." 

Across town, the workers at Buffalo Wild Wings say they had the opposite situation. 

"We had a great time and lots of extra sales from it," Bullock said. "So, we really enjoyed it this year." 

He said that this year they started to see the impact as early as Thursday and Friday.

"They really do bring a lot of people into Terre Haute to support that, so it's good," he said. "Great for the community." 

Bullock said that Buffalo Wild Wings saw an increase in sales of at least 10% from this time last year. 

Indiana State Police and local law enforcement say that this year was less eventful, reporting lower numbers across the board for citations than in years past. 

