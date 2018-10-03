Clear

Developer wants land behind Top Guns rezoned

People were voicing their concerns on Wednesday night over a proposed development plan.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 10:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People were voicing their concerns on Wednesday night over a proposed development plan.

It happened at the redevelopment meeting in Vigo County.

A developer has requested to rezone the area behind Top Guns near south 7th Street.

The developer wants to build a storage unit.

As part of his plan, he asked to rezone the surrounding area.

That is so he has the option of adding more development in the future.

He cited ideas like a strip mall.

Right now, the area is only allowed for agriculture use.

People who live nearby spoke out against the plan.

Redevelopment leaders voted to pass the issue onto to Vigo County Commissioners without a recommendation.

