Detour ahead: Several Terre Haute railroad crossings set to close for repair work

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some railroad crossing closures could impact your commute starting Tuesday.

Here are the crossings you need to avoid:

- Davis between Erie Canal and South Houseman

- Washington between South 14th and South 15th

- College between South 14th and South 15th Street

Officials say the closures are for repair work.

They told us the crossings will be closed for three to four days.