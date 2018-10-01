Detour ahead: Several Terre Haute railroad crossings set to close for repair work

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some railroad crossing closures could impact your commute starting Tuesday.
Here are the crossings you need to avoid:
- Davis between Erie Canal and South Houseman
- Washington between South 14th and South 15th
- College between South 14th and South 15th Street
Officials say the closures are for repair work.
They told us the crossings will be closed for three to four days.
