TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another heavily traveled road in Terre Haute will be closed next week.

Starting Monday, a part of Ohio Boulevard will be closed.

Crews will be making road repairs

They will be working on the westbound lanes of Ohio from Fruitridge to Brown Avenue.

The work is scheduled to last through Friday.