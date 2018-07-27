Clear

Destructive ‘Carr Fire’ Rips Through Shasta County

Wind-whipped flames and embers spilled onto a road in Northern California overnight as the fast-moving wildfire raged on.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Wind-whipped flames and embers spilled onto a road in Northern California overnight as the fast-moving wildfire raged on.

"Oh my god, everybody's panicking and going crazy and everybody's just trying to leave."

The deadly “Carr Fire” has already torn through at least two communities destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

"We’re here to confirm that we had a private dozer operator fatality. The operator was working on an active section of the Carr Fire," said Chief Brett Gouvea.

Fire officials say the blaze is being fueled by high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It was able to destroy dozens of boats at a marina.

"This fire is extremely dangerous and moving with no regard for what's in its path," Gouvea said.

"We’re going to leave the station because it's now unsafe to be here."

A local TV news crew in Redding was also evacuated while on the air.

Residents caused miles-long traffic jams while trying to flee.

State Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in the area as firefighters work to contain the flames.

