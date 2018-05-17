Design complete, timeline set for new Brazil PD headquarters

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A final design and timeline are set for a future Wabash Valley police department.

News 10 first told you about a plan to renovate the former Duke Energy building in Brazil several months ago. It will be used as the new home of the city police department and city water utility office.

City law enforcement officers have been operating out of the city hall basement for several decades.

Chief of Police Clint McQueen says, "We've added a lot more officers since 1967 so things are pretty tight down here. It gets congested and it seems like we're bumping into each other all the time so we're excited to get to a new building that's going to offer us a lot more room and facility to do some effective police work."

Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham explains several needs will be met under the new plan. He expects the renovation will cost around a hundred and fifty thousand dollars and city council will have to decide whether to use cash reserves or borrow money.

The city building inspector completed the design in collaboration with the police department.

Mayor Wyndham says, "It's exciting. We really needed something like this in Brazil. We're growing. Everything around us is growing. As a city, we certainly want to lead by example and be a lot more professional type atmosphere in that building and the police certainly deserve that."

The first of two ads have already been published looking for bids. There is a pre-bid meeting May 29th so contractors can get a look at the building. The project will then open to bids June 6th with it awarded by the 13th.

The mayor says he is confident the project can stay on schedule and wrap-up by late Fall.

The plan also includes moving the city water utility office to the new building. There, a drive-thru will be created so people can easily pay their bills.

The city fire department will use the space vacated by the police department and clerk-treasurers office will move into the former water utility office.