Design approved for Indiana University international center

Indiana University officials expect construction will start next spring on a new international center for the Bloomington campus.

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 7:10 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University officials expect construction will start next spring on a new international center for the Bloomington campus.

IU Board of Trustees members approved a window-dominated design for the $17.5 million building during their meeting Friday in Evansville. The Herald-Times reports the center will have floor-to-ceiling glass, making trees behind the four-story building visible from the front.

The center will consolidate offices for several related programs into the building near the IU Auditorium near the middle of campus.

University vice president for facilities Tom Morrison says construction is anticipated to take 18 months to complete.

