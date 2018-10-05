Derickson released on bond after two probation violations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family of Garrett Sands were outside of the Vigo County Jail on Friday morning.

They were holding signs that said 'Justice for Garrett.'

That was just before the hearing of 19-year-old Nathan Derickson.

Derickson is accused of shooting Sands at a party.

He was previously released on bond when he violated the terms of his probation and was arrested.

This marks the third time Derickson has posted bond in a reckless homicide case.

This time he was in court for two violations of his probation.

Early Friday morning, Derickson was walked from the jail to the courthouse for his hearing.

This is after his drug screen was diluted and he failed to call in for a drug screen, resulting in two violations.

The prosecutor said Derickson had been told the expectations multiple times and continued to violate them.

He asked the judge to show him that the court was serious about the violations.

Judge Michael Radar set his bond at $50,000 cash only, with no 10 percent allowed.

Judge Radar said the violations were 'disdainful and unacceptable.'

About two hours after the judge raised the bond, Derickson posted it, and he was released.

He is now back on in-home detention.

Derickson is due back in court in December with his trial set for January.