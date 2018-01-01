Dept. of Education looking to expand summer food service program

INDIANA (WTHI) - Eliminating childhood hunger one meal at a time: The Indiana Department of Education is looking to expand its summer food service program.

Scroll for more content...

The program reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children in low-income areas.

The goal is to find additional sponsors to extend service throughout summer break. Sponsorship is open to public and private non-profit groups.

In 2017 alone, more than 3-million meals and snacks were served at 1,400 sites.

To learn more, including how to get involved and deadlines, click here.