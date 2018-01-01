wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

Dept. of Education looking to expand summer food service program

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 3:51 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 3:51 PM

INDIANA (WTHI) - Eliminating childhood hunger one meal at a time: The Indiana Department of Education is looking to expand its summer food service program.

The program reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children in low-income areas.

The goal is to find additional sponsors to extend service throughout summer break. Sponsorship is open to public and private non-profit groups.

In 2017 alone, more than 3-million meals and snacks were served at 1,400 sites.

To learn more, including how to get involved and deadlines, click here.

