Dept. of Education looking to expand summer food service program

INDIANA (WTHI) - Eliminating childhood hunger one meal at a time: The Indiana Department of Education is looking to expand its summer food service program.
The program reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children in low-income areas.
The goal is to find additional sponsors to extend service throughout summer break. Sponsorship is open to public and private non-profit groups.
In 2017 alone, more than 3-million meals and snacks were served at 1,400 sites.
To learn more, including how to get involved and deadlines, click here.