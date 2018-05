TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fairgrounds will host the "Crash for Cash Spring" on Saturday.

The event is a demolition derby with multiple teams going against each other.

This is just one of three demolition derbies taking place this year at the fairgrounds.

Teams will be competing from all over the midwest.

The event begins at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets will cost you $10 plus $3 for parking.

You can also buy pit passes for $20.