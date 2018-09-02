Deming Pool closes for the summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pool days are coming to an end in the Wabash Valley.
Deming Park Pool in Terre Haute closed for the season at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
That's after being open since late May.
Kids enjoying a splash told News 10 the pool was one of their favorite ways to cool off in the summer heat.
"It's a hot day, we didn't have much to do," said Lorelai and Thatcher, "So every day it's hot and we don't have much to do, the pool is the number one option."
