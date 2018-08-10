Deming Park Pool to operate under shortened operating hours

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on the operating hours at Deming Park Pool.
Moving forward, the Terre Haute Parks Department told us the pool will only be open on weekends.
That is from now through Labor Day.
Hours will be from noon until 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
After Labor Day, the pool will be closed for the season.
