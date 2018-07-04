'Deliberately Indifferent' New lawsuit claims Vigo County officials not doing enough about jail conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Inmates that are suing Vigo County over jail conditions want a judge to force the issue.

It's all part of recently filed federal court documents.

It has been well established, even admitted by county leaders, that the conditions are the Vigo County Jail are unconstitutional.

But it's other claims by the inmate's attorneys in their motion for summary judgment that was wanted to dig further into.

The motion claims the county is deliberately indifferent to the fact the jail conditions violate inmates' constitutional rights.

Conditions also don't meet the health and welfare needs of the inmates.

A recent study by RJS Justice Services recommends Vigo County build a new jail in excess of 400 beds.

The motion states the county hasn't been able to take the necessary steps to make a new jail a reality.

To ensure this happens, the inmates are asking a federal judge to declare the jail's conditions as unconstitutional.

From there, they hope the court will order county leaders to appear before a judge to provide updates on a new jail's construction every 30 days until the plans are finalized.

The inmates also want the county to present to the judge its plan to minimize the unconstitutional conditions at the jail.