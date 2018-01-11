Defense will ask judge to move accused Mattoon school shooter to a different facility

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTHI) - The lawyer defending a teen charged in the Mattoon High School shooting says his client's psychiatric evaluation is complete. The psychiatrist who performed that evaluation is Dr. Lawrence Jeckel of Champaign, Illinois.

He's now expected to testify at the next status hearing. The teen's defense lawyer also said he'll be filing a motion in the next week. Coles County State's Attorney Brian Bower told News 10 he expects the motion to use Dr. Jeckel's findings as evidence to move the boy from a juvenile detention facility.

"I don't know what they're recommending," Bower said. "Our job is to do justice and protect the public."

A detention facility houses the now 15-year-old. That's where he's been held since his arrest following the shooting incident in September. The shooting injured one person. A teacher is credited with saving many lives by tackling the suspect, allowing a school resource officer to disarm the teen.

The teen's next hearing is February 2nd at 1 p.m. CST. Members of his family filled an entire row inside the courtroom. The teen boy gave them a wave goodbye as he left.