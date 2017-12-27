December Make a Difference: The window artist of Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Putting smiles on peoples' faces - that's what this month's make a Difference winner does.

She is a special woman from Brazil who uses her talents to spread holiday cheer throughout the small town.

If you drive through Brazil this time of year you'll see businesses dressed up for the holidays. Rudolph, Santa, even the abominable snowman…

Fun Christmas themes that don the windows of Riddell Bank, City Hall, Coffee Grounds… and it's all thanks to the talents of Sheri Archer.

We caught up with Sheri painting a religious Christmas theme at Sutherlin and Sons; using her talents to bring holiday cheer to the community she calls home.

“I like to see smiles on peoples' faces...”

Sheri's been painting windows free hand throughout Brazil for the last past years with 24 businesses just this year.

And each Christmas a fun story comes out of her work.

“I did Frozen one year down at Ridell right before the Christmas parade and all the little kids got to see Elsa and Anna and they were so happy and got to get their pictures taken with them...” she explained.

Sheri does her painting after working a full time job.

“It brightens their eyes; it's the meaning of Christmas she paints ya know a lot of times we get wrapped up in presents and what we're gonna get for Christmas and we forget the meaning of Christmas and Sheri brings that back to our community...” Anita Cook said.

Sheri starts the second week of November no matter the weather. Sometimes battling freezing temperatures and freezing paint.

But she says she wouldn't change a thing.

“It's about spreading Christmas cheer and just making people happy...”

Putting smiles on peoples' faces one stroke at a time.