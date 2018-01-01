Clear
Debate commission seeks voter questions for Senate debate

The Indiana Debate Commission wants voters to submit questions to be asked of the state's Republican Senate candidates during an upcoming debate.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Debate Commission wants voters to submit questions to be asked of the state’s Republican Senate candidates during an upcoming debate.

So far, only two of the three Republican Senate candidates plan on attending the commission’s April 30 debate. Both Rep. Luke Messer and former state Rep. Mike Braun say they will participate.

But Rep. Todd Rokita has said he won’t because he only wants to participate in debates organized by “conservative and Republican organizations.”

The debate, the 19th such event put on by the commission, will be moderated by conservative commentator and WIBC radio host Abdul Hakim-Shabazz.

Those who would like to submit a question for the candidates can do so at the commission’s home page .

