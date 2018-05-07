TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley continues to mourn the death of Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Condolences to his family, brother, and sisters in blue have been shared in many ways.

We've been in communication with the family of Officer Rob Pitts through his extended family in Terre Haute Police Department.

They are not ready to speak publicly on their loss, but they did want to share a special message from five-year-old Dakota Pitts.

Dakota is Officer Pitts' five-year-old son.

He has been visiting his dad's car outside of police headquarters on Wabash Avenue since the memorial was erected.

His mother, Josie Huff said Dakota has been watching the news and enjoys seeing the people who have been honoring his dad.

Dakota has a special message his mother says he thinks will help his dad see from Heaven.

Dakota says:

"Dear Dad, I love you and I miss you so much."

His mom says his heart hurts because it is broken.

His mom told us he likes to visit the memorial, because as Dakota puts it, "me and dad really liked this car."

We are honored to share Dakota's message. If you have one for him, you can leave a comment below and let him know he's not alone.