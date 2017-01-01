wx_icon Terre Haute

Days of bitter cold ahead for Midwest, Northeast

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2017 7:46 AM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2017 7:46 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Chicago-area National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Seeley says to expect colder-than-normal temperatures the rest of the week. Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in Chicago on Tuesday.

The city of Erie, Pennsylvania, issued a snow emergency after forecasters say a Christmas storm dumped a record 34 inches of snow on the area. Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, bringing the total to 53 inches.

Meteorologists warn of sub-zero frigid arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills.

Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for parts of several states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, New York and Maine. Meteorologists say frostbite is possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

