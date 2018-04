PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The second day of a trial for an accused serial arsonist is over.

Authorities have charged Jesse Payne with three counts of arson.

One of those charges stems from a fire at the Bridgeton Bridge in 2005.

On Tuesday, the state presented evidence in the case.

Ten witnesses also took the stand.

Day three of the trial will begin on Wednesday.