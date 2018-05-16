Daviess county honors the fallen

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - For years the Washington Fraternal Order of Police have memorialized those who have fallen in the line of duty. But this year's ceremony added a heavier weight as they honor one of their own.

The memorial honors police and firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty in 2017. The event specifically recognizes those who have fallen in the state of Indiana.

members of the community, as well as surrounding schools, paid tribute to those officers.

This year's ceremony hit home for locals. That's as the name of Kendall Murphy was read and a plaque was given to his family.

Murphy was a volunteer firefighter. He was killed last November while responding to a car accident.

Washington Indiana FOP president Keith Hinderliter says it was important for his officers to honor their colleague in this way.

Hinderliter says, "We just wanted to give them that. Present that to them here in front of everybody. Just as a small, small token of our appreciation. We can never fully repay what he's done for us. But it's the best we can do to try to remember him and honor the family."