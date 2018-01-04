Daviess County man facing four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Washington, Ind. man is facing four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

36-year-old Joshua Catiller was arrested on Jan. 3 after an almost six month investigation.

Court documents state Catiller’s wife brought in his phone to the Washington Police Dept. She told them Catiller had dropped his phone in the river, retrieved it but did not turn it back on.

Three weeks later she stated she turned the phone on and saw graphic messages and photos.

Officials report the messages and photos were between Catiller and a 14-year-old female. When the juvenile was interviewed, she told police she and Catiller ‘went from best friends to almost like boyfriend and girlfriend on May 15.’

The juvenile also told police they had engaged in sexual acts several times.

On Nov. 30 a protective order was filed against Catiller by the juvenile’s mother.

Catiller is in the Daviess County Jail on a $100,000 bond.