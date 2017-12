WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is behind bars in Daviess County after police say he pulled a gun out on Walmart employees.

Police arrested Dustin Armstrong.

It happened on Christmas Eve in Washington.

Police say they received a call from Walmart about a possible shoplifter.

Officials say that's when Armstrong pointed a firearm at employees, demanding they stop following him.

He's in the Daviess County Jail facing a series of charges.