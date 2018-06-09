Daviess County man allegedly forces police standoff with children inside home, ends peacefully

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned new information on an investigation out of Washington, Indiana.

Two people are behind bars.

Police arrested Brian Hill and Anne Johnson.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

Washington Police say when they tried to arrest Hill, he refused to leave his home.

Officers say they received information that there were children inside the house.

That is when they requested assistance from other agencies.

After about an hour, police say Hill left the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

Officials say no shots were fired.

Both of these arrests stem back to an incident that happened in May.

That's when police served a series of search warrants in Washington.

Officers say they found guns, drugs, and $100,000 in cash.

There were several other arrests in this investigation.

Original release from the Washington Police Department on May 23rd drug bust below -

On May 23, 2018, Officers with the Washington Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the DEA Task Force assembled to serve arrest warrants for Brian K. Hill (47), Ronald W. Shake (46), and Chelsea Baker (30). The 3 were all wanted on warrants for Dealing Methamphetamine after joint investigations by the above-listed agencies.

Officers had also obtained search warrants for three locations associated with Hill in Washington. During those search warrants, Officers reported locating Methamphetamine, more than 30 pounds of Marijuana, Schedule II Controlled Substance, 14 firearms, and more than $100k in cash. Hill faces additional charges of Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

In attempts to locate Shake, Officers obtained an additional search warrant for another location in Washington. Officers reported locating Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Paraphernalia at this location. As a result of this, Rachael Grow (30) and Deborah Miles (52) were also arrested. Grow faces charges of Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Neglect of a Dependent, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Trafficking with an Inmate. Miles faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana, Neglect of a Dependent, and Possession of Marijuana. As a result of the additional search warrant, Shake is now facing additional charges of Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine also.

***All defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty***