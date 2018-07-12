Daviess County firefighter accused of killing another firefighter while drunk has court delay

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A volunteer firefighter's criminal case will see another delay after his lawyer filed for his pre-trial conference to be continued.

Colby Blake was charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .15 or more.

According to police, Blake was driving drunk when he hit and killed another volunteer firefighter, Kendall Murphy.

His pre-trial conference originally was set for Wednesday, but it has now been pushed back to September 11th.

The case is still not set for trial.