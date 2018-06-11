Clear
Daviess County Jail inmate found dead in her jail cell

An inmate in the Daviess County Jail was found dead in her cell early Monday morning.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 4:50 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 5:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate in the Daviess County Jail was found dead in her cell early Monday morning.

According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, jail staff found 35-year-old Anne Johnson around 6:00 a.m.

It is being investigated by Indiana State Police, the Daviess County Sheriff, and the coroner's office.

We first told you on Friday that Johnson was arrested to a Daviess County investigation. 

That investigation turned up drugs, guns, and cash at several different locations. 

She was booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of neglect of a dependent and dealing marijuana. 

This story is still developing. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available. 

An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday to determine her cause of death.

