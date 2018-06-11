DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate in the Daviess County Jail was found dead in her cell early Monday morning.
According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, jail staff found 35-year-old Anne Johnson around 6:00 a.m.
RELATED LINK | DAVIESS COUNTY MAN ALLEGEDLY FORCES POLICE STANDOFF WITH CHILDREN INSIDE HOME, ENDS PEACEFULLY
It is being investigated by Indiana State Police, the Daviess County Sheriff, and the coroner's office.
We first told you on Friday that Johnson was arrested to a Daviess County investigation.
That investigation turned up drugs, guns, and cash at several different locations.
She was booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of neglect of a dependent and dealing marijuana.
This story is still developing. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday to determine her cause of death.
Related Content
- Daviess County Jail inmate found dead in her jail cell
- Crawford County Jail offering many options to inmates
- Fire destroys Daviess county business
- Daviess county honors the fallen
- Agency selected for Vigo County Jail assessment
- Study underway at the Vigo County Jail
- Vigo County Commissioners report jail assessment completed
- Illinois man jailed for decades found not guilty at retrial
- Daviess County man charged with dealing meth
- Power restored in Daviess and Martin counties